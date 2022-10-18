What's the news: Walmart-owned Flipkart on October 17 announced that it has partnered with Web3 company eDAO to launch metaverse shopping on the platform. Called Flipverse, the feature will all customers to browse products in a "photorealistic virtual" manner, the company said. "Phase one of Flipverse is an Android-only experience, and will be live for a week," Flipkart added. Read: Into The Metaverse — A Primer On The Future State Of The Internet How can you access this feature: Flipverse is available on Flipkart’s NFT platform FireDrops, which can be accessed from the home page of the e-commerce platform’s Android app. The experience does not require a virtual reality (VR) headset. How was the shopping experience: We tried out the feature and it's underwhelming, to say the least. The platform took forever to load. Once it loaded, we played a short game…
We tried Flipkart’s experimental metaverse shopping and it’s terrible: know more
Walmart-owned Flipkart announced partnering with Web3 company eDAO to launch metaverse shopping on the platform called Flipverse
MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
