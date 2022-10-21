Legal Affairs Department Approves Final Version of Amended IT Rules, Including the GAC: Report

The Department of Legal Affairs has approved the final version of the amended IT Rules, 2021, reported Business Standard. Set to be released by the end of the month, the newly christened "IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022" will reportedly retain the contentious provision to set up the government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). According to the Rules, one or more GACs will be set up within three months of their enactment, said sources speaking to Business Standard. Introduced earlier this year in June, the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, according to MeitY, sought to regulate intermediaries better, and "ensure that the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens are not contravened by any Big-tech Platform". Lacklustre grievance redressal by social media platforms was a key pain point picked up…
