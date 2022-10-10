Final Call: PrivacyNama 2022 Workshop: Privacy Preserving Advertising; October 11

This is the FINAL CALL for our virtual workshop tomorrow on Privacy Preserving Advertising. Block your calendars and register here to attend.

Date: October 11, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM IST

Agenda and Programme

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: Opening Remarks , by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)

, by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI) 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM: PrivacyTech Demos: Disecto – Manav Mahajan, Co-founder and CEO Doosra – Aditya Vuchi, Founder and CEO PrivaSapien – Abilash Soundararajan, Founder & CEO



2:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Workshop on Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising , by Martin Thomson (Distinguished Engineer, Mozilla) Online Advertising Today: Understanding how digital advertising works globally A movement for Privacy Preserving Advertising: How efforts are being made to provide privacy-preserving solutions that address key advertising needs of measurement and targeting, without creating a secondary trade in user data.We’ll discuss the implications of these changes for startups, advertisers and consumers What might come next : How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment.

, by Martin Thomson (Distinguished Engineer, Mozilla) 4:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Closing Remarks

Why we are doing this?

Online advertising has a reputation for being privacy-invasive, drawing regulatory attention around the world. The workshop will examine where things stand today and look at some of the technical trends in the industry.

The workshop will briefly describe the main actors in online advertising and the roles they play. This is a system where individuals are systemically stripped of privacy. Data about their activity – both online and offline – is gathered and connected across the web in order to drive ever-increasing efficiency in advertising.

MediaNama is hosting PrivacyNama 2022 workshop in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

