Final Call: Our Discussion On The Draft Telecom Bill; 18th October, Delhi

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our curated open discussion on the “Draft Telecom Bill”, at India Habitat Centre in Delhi. However, you can still apply to attend, and will be put on a wait-list, pending cancellations.

We have confirmations from MeitY, TRAI, Microsoft, Australian High Commission, British High Commission,Omidyar Network India, Twitter, Google, Disney Star, Paytm, Broadband India Forum, Mozilla Foundation, BSA | The Software Alliance, BTG Legal, NDTV, Scroll.in, Inshorts, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Chase India, DeepStrat, CMAI TEMA, COAI, CSDR, DE-CIX, Exotel, EY, ICRIER, IFF, IFR India, Accenture, AICC. Apollo, Indiamart, Info Edge, DSCI, ISOC, Kaspersky Lab India, KPMG India, Marsh McLennan India, Ozonetel Communications, CUTS, CyberPeace Foundation, Reliance Jio, Saraf & Partners, Sdela Telecom, Sify Technologies, Sinch, Tata Play, TechCrunch, Technology Development Board, AWS, Bharucha & Partners, Polygon Technology, PwC, The Cohen Group, The Quantum Hub, Truecaller, 9dot9 Insights, Tsaaro, TT&A, Varahe Analytics, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, PLR Chambers, CCG-NLUD, Khaitan & Co, Kochhar & Co, NASSCOM, PRS Legislative Research, Shardul Amarchand & Mangaldas, E2E Networks, Saikrishna & Associates, Ikigai Law, K&S Partners, TMT Law Practice, SFLC.in, and more.

Date: October 18, 2022

Time: Session starts at 2 PM (lunch + check-in at 1 PM)

Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi

Details of the discussion:

The Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, which replaces three existing laws governing the telecom sector, is a major revamp of both telecom and Internet regulation, and will impact the services we use every day. The draft bill attempts to bring them under licensing and regulation, messaging services based on the “same service same rules” premise, and expands the scope of lawful interception of communications which impacts encryption, and also requires them to identify users by ensuring that Know Your Customer norms are followed.

The draft Bill also includes provisions covering spam messages, and defines norms related to Internet shutdowns, Right of Way for installation of telecom infrastructure and licensing norms for telecommunication services.

At this discussion, we will examine, among issues:

Licensing of telecommunications services

Implications of bringing OTT communication services under the ambit of telecommunication services

Understanding impact of Telecom Bill on messaging, customer care and other online services

How the Telecom Bill compares with the OTT regulation consultations done by TRAI

Understanding whether the “Same Service Same Rules” argument applies to telecom and online services

Impact on cloud services

Expansion of KYC Norms to online services and understanding the impact on privacy

Should content and carriage be regulated differently?

Powers of the DoT post the Telecom Bill

Power given to TRAI to regulate pricing of services

Impact of interception requirements under the Telecom Bill on the Internet, and checks and balances

Impact of Telecom Bill on Net Neutrality

Impact of Telecom Bill on Internet Shutdowns and it can be improved to incorporate past regulations

Global norms and best practices for interception

Global trends for regulation of OTT services

You may recommend other issues in the Draft Telecom Bill for us to consider in the application form. We also published a reading list last week, you can access it here.

MediaNama is hosting this event with support from Meta, Google, Disney-Star and Internet Society. The Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi, Cyber Cafe Association of India, and Centre for Internet and Society are our community partners for the discussion.

Important:

