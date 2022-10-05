Event Announcement: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend its first physical event since the beginning of the pandemic, on the Draft Indian Telecom Bill, 2022.

Date: October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022 Time: Session start at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM).

Session start at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM). Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre

Please apply to attend here.

Note: This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before 16th of October 2022.

Ps: Our annual (virtual) PrivacyNama conference begins tomorrow. You may still sign up here for the conference, and here for the workshop on Privacy Preserving Advertising.

Why are we doing this discussion

The Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, which replaces three existing laws governing the telecom sector, is a major revamp of both telecom and Internet regulation, and will impact the services we use every day. The draft bill attempts to bring them under licensing and regulation, messaging services based on the “same service same rules” premiss, and expands the scope of lawful interception of communications which impacts encryption, and also requires them to identify users by ensuring that Know Your Customer norms are followed. The draft Bill also includes provisions covering spam messages, and defines norms related to Internet shutdowns, Right of Way for installation of telecom infrastructure and licensing norms for telecommunication services.

At this discussion, we will examine, among issues:

Licensing of online services, and the same service same rules argument

Lawful interception of communications

Internet Shutdown norms

The future of TRAI

Click here to read our complete coverage. We have also prepared a comprehensive guide explaining various aspects of the bill.

Deadline for submissions is October 20th, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who should apply to attend

This is an invite-only discussion, with a curated audience. Apply to attend here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

We’re looking at an audience of around 100-120 people across:

Policy wonks & Think Tanks

Lawyers

Internet businesses and startups

Telecom Operators & ISPs

Datacenter & Hosting businesses

Startups

Technology executives

Government & regulatory executives

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 16, 2022.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.