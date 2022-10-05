wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Event Announcement: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct

Published

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend its first physical event since the beginning of the pandemic, on the Draft Indian Telecom Bill, 2022.

  • Date: October 18, 2022
  • Time: Session start at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM).
  • Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre

Please apply to attend here.

Note: This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before 16th of October 2022.

Ps: Our annual (virtual) PrivacyNama conference begins tomorrow. You may still sign up here for the conference, and here for the workshop on Privacy Preserving Advertising.

Why are we doing this discussion

The Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, which replaces three existing laws governing the telecom sector, is a major revamp of both telecom and Internet regulation, and will impact the services we use every day. The draft bill attempts to bring them under licensing and regulation, messaging services based on the “same service same rules” premiss, and expands the scope of lawful interception of communications which impacts encryption, and also requires them to identify users by ensuring that Know Your Customer norms are followed. The draft Bill also includes provisions covering spam messages, and defines norms related to Internet shutdowns, Right of Way for installation of telecom infrastructure and licensing norms for telecommunication services.

At this discussion, we will examine, among issues:

  • Licensing of online services, and the same service same rules argument
  • Lawful interception of communications
  • Internet Shutdown norms
  • The future of TRAI

Click here to read our complete coverage. We have also prepared a comprehensive guide explaining various aspects of the bill.

Deadline for submissions is October 20th, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who should apply to attend

This is an invite-only discussion, with a curated audience. Apply to attend here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority and guaranteed access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

We’re looking at an audience of around 100-120 people across:

  • Policy wonks & Think Tanks
  • Lawyers
  • Internet businesses and startups
  • Telecom Operators & ISPs
  • Datacenter & Hosting businesses
  • Startups
  • Technology executives
  • Government & regulatory executives

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 16, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput

Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement

September 1, 2022

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

August 9, 2022

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

August 8, 2022

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ