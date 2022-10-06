The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted "search actions" on 12 entities in Bengaluru for running a part-time job scam and has so far seized Rs 5.85 crore under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED said their investigation revealed that gullible people, mostly youth, "were cheated by some Chinese persons through a mobile App called "Keepsharer", which collected money from people by promising part-time jobs. How the app operated The money laundering investigation was initiated based on an FIR lodged in a Bengaluru police station. The 'fraud' companies were formed by Chinese individuals and they recruited many Indian directors, translators (for translating Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR Managers and Tele callers, ED's press release said. "They obtained the documents of Indian persons and opened bank accounts by using their documents. The accused Chinese persons…
Another ED Raid on China-Linked Keepsharer App for Part-Time Job ‘Scam’
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided and registered cases under the PMLA against 12 entities for defrauding people by offering part-time jobs
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
