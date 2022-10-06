Another ED Raid on China-Linked Keepsharer App for Part-Time Job ‘Scam’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted "search actions" on 12 entities in Bengaluru for running a part-time job scam and has so far seized Rs 5.85 crore under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED said their investigation revealed that gullible people, mostly youth, "were cheated by some Chinese persons through a mobile App called "Keepsharer", which collected money from people by promising part-time jobs. How the app operated The money laundering investigation was initiated based on an FIR lodged in a Bengaluru police station. The 'fraud' companies were formed by Chinese individuals and they recruited many Indian directors, translators (for translating Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR Managers and Tele callers, ED's press release said. "They obtained the documents of Indian persons and opened bank accounts by using their documents. The accused Chinese persons…

