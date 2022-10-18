Ministry of Communications on October 17, 2022 extended the deadline for comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 till October 30. The decision was made following requests from several stakeholders, as per a press release. The draft Bill, along with an Explanatory Note, was released by this Ministry on the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) website on September 21. Comments from the public, various stakeholders and industry associations were originally sought by October 20. Now with the deadline extended, any person wishing to add send their comments on the Bill can send their views on the email ID: naveen.kumar71@gov.in Why it matters: While the Bill’s intent to modernise an outdated regulatory framework is welcome, it states some disturbing provisions that compromise the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. Particularly, the Bill brings in…
Deadline for comments on draft Telecom Bill extended to October 30!
The DoT has extended the deadline for comments on the new draft telecom bill amid concerns raised by multiple stakeholders
