Delhi police deploys drones to monitor anti-CAA protest centre Shaheen Bagh

Yet again, the Delhi police turns to drones to monitor dissenters – this time in Shaheen Bagh. According to Awaz the Voice, there was heavy police deployment outside the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shaheen Bagh area on September 28. The move comes after several members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained in the second round of nationwide raids on the organisation. According to a Newslaundry report, the PFI has been accused of funding terrorism and influencing Muslim youth to join terrorist organisations. The police also imposed prohibitory orders in Jamia Nagar area around 10 days before deploying the drones. Why it matters: During the farmers’ protest, the Delhi police had deployed drones to monitor the protest sites along the national capital’s borders. However, RTIs filed by MediaNama revealed that the use of…

