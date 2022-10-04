The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on September 15 published a report detailing the consumer harms that it observed with the "rapidly growing" Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry arising from practices like data harvesting, inconsistent consumer protection, and debt overextension. The agency noted that it will identify potential guidelines or rules to issue to ensure that BNPL lenders adhere to many of the baseline protections that already exist for other forms of credit. The report comes after CFBP in December 2021 announced a market monitoring inquiry to gain more insight into the industry. Why does this matter? BNPL is not just a fast-growing industry in the US but in India as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also contemplating regulations for the industry after numerous complaints emerged accusing lenders of high-interest rates and unethical recovery practices. CFBP's report sheds…
News
Why the US wants to regulate the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a report detailing the consumer harms associated with the “rapidly growing” BNPL industry
