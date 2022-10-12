Indian government considering another deadline extension for cybersecurity rules: Report

What's the news: The Indian government is considering a 90-day extension to the deadline for complying with the cybersecurity directions issued by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), the Economic Times reported. Like the previous extension, this one will also apply only to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the report stated. "We are very clear. We will not make SMEs or MSMEs bear the burden of this additional compliance until they are ready." — Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ET. Why does this matter: The cybersecurity directions, which were announced in April, contain some onerous obligations that apply to all entities that have computer systems. For example, companies have to report cybersecurity incidents within 6 hours, maintain 180 days of logs, synchronise their time to the servers provided by the government,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.