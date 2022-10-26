What India’s cybersecurity watchdog wants you to do if you’re hit by a ransomware

India’s cybersecurity watchdog, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), in September published an advisory on recommended measures to take when an organization detects that it has suffered or is under a ransomware attack. Why does this matter: The cybersecurity agency shared a report that revealed there was a 51 percent increase in ransomware incidents reported in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. The 2021 numbers were double that of 2020. Currently, ransomware appears to be the most fast spreading cybersecurity threat across nations. “Ransomware incidents continue to grow in the year 2022 with attacks across multiple sectors including critical infrastructure. Threat actors are continuing to modernise their attack tool kits with high impact strategies. Ransomware As A Service (RAAS) eco system is evolving with sophisticated double and triple extortion tactics (Data exfiltration, DoS] and wide range of ransomware…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.