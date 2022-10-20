Indian cybersecurity watchdog warns citizens of festival-themed scams

The nation's cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), on October 18 issued an advisory asking users to be aware of festival-themed scams that promise users offers and prizes but end up stealing sensitive information like bank account details and OTP. "It has been reported that adwares are targeting prominent brands and tricking its (sic) customers in fraudulent phishing/fraudulent scams. Fake messages are in circulation on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, etc) that falsely claim a festive offer luring users into gift links and prizes," CERT-In explained. "The threat actor campaign is mostly targeting women and asking to share the links among peers," the agency added. Why does this matter: It's easy for users to get misled by a scam offer because all major e-commerce platforms and brands are running some promotion or the other for Diwali. CERT-In's…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.