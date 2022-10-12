What's the news: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on October 6 said that it has received a complaint against Google's news aggregation practices from the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and has decided to investigate the case along with similar complaints filed by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and The Indian Newspaper Society. NBDA counts BBC, CNBC, IndiaToday, NDTV, BloombergQuint, TimesNow, CNN News18, and ETNow, among its members. Why does this matter: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter aggregate news from publishers’ websites and showcase them to users, resulting in users not having to visit the source of the news. Because of this news publishers are deprived of ad revenue, which is the primary source of revenue for most publishers. For this reason, news companies around the world have approached regulators and some countries like Australia, France, and Spain have mandated that tech companies…
Indian antitrust watchdog receives third complaint against Google news aggregation practices
News Broadcasters & Digital Association complaint alleges forced participation in advertisements, exploitation of publishers
