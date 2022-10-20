Summary: India’s Competition Watchdog Fines MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and Oyo

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined online travel aggregators MakeMyTrip and Goibibo (MMT-Go) and hotel chain Oyo a combined ₹392 crore ($47 million) for anti-competitive conduct on October 18th. The antitrust watchdog has also imposed behavioural sanctions on the two travel aggregators. CCI imposed the monetary penalties at the rate of 5 percent of the companies' relevant turnovers, which amounts to ₹223 crore for MMT-Go and ₹169 crore for Oyo. MakeMyTrip acquired Ibibo Group in 2017, but both companies continue to operate separate platforms. CCI was investigating MMT-Go and Oyo based on complaints from 2019 and 2020 respectively filed by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and Treebo Hotels, alleging that the MMT-Go was abusing its dominant position through price parity obligations and deep discounting. They also alleged that MMT-Go had anti-competitive arrangements with Oyo, which resulted in…

