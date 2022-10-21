Imagine buying a new Android phone and having the option to choose Microsoft's Bing as your search engine right from the set up screen or being able to download another app store from the official Play Store or install an app directly from the internet without any warnings from Google—these are some of the possible outcomes if the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) latest order against Google is implemented. CCI on October 20 prescribed a stringent list of modifications that Google must pursue within a defined timeline and also imposed a penalty of ₹1338 crores (~$162 million) on the company for abusing its dominant position in the following markets related to its Android ecosystem: Market for licensable OS for smart mobile devices in India (Android) Market for app store for Android smart mobile OS in India (Play Store) Market for general web…
News
What changes India wants Google to make to Android
CCI imposed a penalty of ₹1338 crores (~$162 million) on Google for abusing its dominant position in the five markets related to Android
Latest Headlines
- Did the Indian government receive shipment containing Pegasus hardware from the NSO Group? October 21, 2022
- Legal Affairs Department Approves Final Version of Amended IT Rules, Including the GAC: Report October 21, 2022
- What changes India wants Google to make to Android October 21, 2022
- Save the date: Future of Tech // LIVE in Delhi, Nov 3, 2022 October 21, 2022
- Privacy Officers On Handling Multiple Regulations, Localisation Norms and Data Breaches #PrivacyNama2022 October 21, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login