What’s the news: It’s drone season! Or so it may seem at the India-Pakistan border. In the last nine months, Indian security forces observed and shot down seven out of 191 drone illegally crossing the international border from Pakistan, reported The Tribune. According to the report, ANI acquired central government documents that reported how the security forces’ observed 171 drones entering India through Punjab border while 20 drones were spotted near Jammu’s border. Officials kept a record of the drones from January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022 “to keep a tab on such illegal activities being orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.” Further, until September 15, the Border Security Force (BSF) officers shot down drones in Punjab’s Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar regions. Why it matters: In July, Punjab reported over 50 drones flying from the Pakistani side of the border…
News
BSF says it shot down 7 out of 191 drones for illegally crossing Indo-Pak border
Security officials say that these drones from across the India-Pakistan border are used to transport weapons, narcotics
Latest Headlines
- BSF says it shot down 7 out of 191 drones for illegally crossing Indo-Pak border October 15, 2022
- Government says “trust us” with data but must a democracy be expected to trust the government? #PrivacyNama2022 October 14, 2022
- Health tech firms resist Health Data Management Policy, demand self-regulation instead October 14, 2022
- Agenda: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA October 14, 2022
- Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November October 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login