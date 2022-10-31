The government will continue with the existing provisions of the TRAI Act, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Economic Times. The Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022 released in September proposed to remove certain provisions, including some from Section 11(1) of the TRAI Act under which TRAI could make recommendations on subjects such as licensing terms and conditions. To better understand how the draft telecom bill impacted TRAI, you can read this analysis. Why it matters: Experts raised concerns that the draft telecom bill would reduce TRAI's powers in regulating the telecommunication industry. Telecom expert Mahesh Uppal had told Medianama that TRAI "was meant to be a statutory, independent and specialist body. Its role in licensing was considered extremely important. It is the norm internationally that regulators play a key role in issues around market entry and exit. It’s sensible that the…
News
Revised Telecom Bill to have Definition of OTTs, TRAI’s Existing Powers To Continue: Ashwini Vaishaw
The telecom and IT minister said to ET that TRAI will retain its recommending powers, and OTTs will be better defined in the revised draft
