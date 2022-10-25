What's the news: Along with the release of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple on 24 October updated its App Store Review Guidelines around NFTs, cryptocurrencies, alternative payment methods, objectionable content, etc. Why does this matter: The updated guidelines tighten the noose around the use of alternative payment methods at a time when regulators around the world are attempting to loosen it and when App Store's Android rival, Google Play, has made big concessions on this front. What are the new guidelines: Apps cannot use methods other than in-app purchases to unlock content: Apps that want to unlock features or functionality (subscriptions, in-game currencies, game levels, access to premium content, or unlocking a full version) are already required to use Apple's in-app purchase to facilitate the unlocking. To this, the guidelines add a clarification that “apps may not use their own mechanisms to unlock content or…
Apple updates App Store policies around NFTs, cryptocurrency, "hookup" apps, advertisements, etc
App Store Review Guidelines updated on NFTs, cryptocurrencies, alternative payment methods, objectionable content, etc
