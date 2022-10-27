Apple stops displaying gambling ads after developer outcry

Apple has paused gambling ads on its App Store product pages, according to a statement issued by the company to MacRumors. The trillion-dollar firm added that the ads in a few other categories have been paused as well without revealing these categories. The company also refrained from elaborating upon other details like the duration for which the scheme will be paused and the changes that will be introduced. The company was forced to pause these ads after app developers complained about the nature of advertisements showing up alongside apps designed by them. https://twitter.com/stuntpants/status/1585150636781637632?t=8CjmiMOW8QxusvrGaeIjYQ&s=19 Why it matters: The new change in Apple’s app store policy has resulted in many questionable ads popping up below apps which are unrelated to their category. The fact that Apple has been forced to walk back on its policy suggests that the company had not consulted…

