What’s the news: A class-action lawsuit between Apple and its US App Store developers concludes with the tech giant agreeing to pay $100 million via an Apple Smart Developer Assistance Fund as part of the settlement. According Apple Insider, many developers tweeted receipt of payments from the fund over the weekend. In August 2021, App store developers in the US filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the company’s App Store policies. The lawsuit alleged that Apple monopolized (or attempted to monopolize) an alleged iOS app and in-app product distribution services market in violation of U.S. antitrust and California unfair competition laws, said Small App Developers Assistance website, created to help with payments. The website’s home page also mentions that Apple “denies all allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Apple.” Why it matters: Apart from being the…
News
Apple Smart Developer Assistance Fund starts paying out $100mn to US developers
Apple begins payment of $100 million to developers as part of a settlement of an antitrust lawsuit in the U.S., but denies any “wrongdoing”
