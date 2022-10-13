Did previous Andhra Pradesh government steal large amounts of citizen data from state servers?

We missed this earlier: An Andhra Pradesh House Committee on September 20 submitted a report (final, interim) before the state legislative assembly concluding that a large volume of data was transmitted from eighteen government servers to several external servers between December 2018 and March 2019 under the previous government's regime. "The Committee has come to the conclusion that it appears that there was unauthorized and improper transmission of large amounts of sensitive data from State Data Centre," the report stated. To whom was the data transferred: It is not certain to whom the external servers belonged. The IP addresses of the external servers were owned by Google but the company was not able to identify the users of these IP addresses, the report stated. The Committee Chairman MLA Bhumana Karunkar Reddy, however, claimed that the data was sent to an app called Seva Mitra used by the Telugu…

