Amit Malviya to File Civil And Criminal Cases Against The Wire

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against web portal The Wire. “After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against ‘The Wire.’ Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation,” Malviya said in a tweet. The Wire responded to it by saying "In the life of any publication, an occasion may come when it is misinformed. The moral test is whether the publication persists or speaks the truth. We chose the latter when we realised we had been given fraudulent information". It also noted that "a member of its Meta investigation team had deceived…

