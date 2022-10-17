What’s the news: Allahabad High Court has sought a reply of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea alleging that the use of facial recognition to record the attendance of Kanpur university staff is a violation of people’s right to privacy. Dr. Suvijna Awasthi, staff member at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, challenged a university order that required biometrics of teaching and non-teaching staff for attendance and payment of salary records. “It has been argued that taking bio-metrics to the extent of facial recognition would impinge upon the right of privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and it would also expose the incumbent to leakage of personal data,” observed the court order. Accordingly, the Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi has also sought a response of the University administration for the…
News
Allahabad High Court plea challenges use of facial recognition in Kanpur university
This move by Kanpur University to deploy facial recognition threatens the teacher’s right to privacy, her counsel argued
Latest Headlines
- Allahabad High Court plea challenges use of facial recognition in Kanpur university October 17, 2022
- Karnataka HC allows Ola, Uber, Rapido Autos in the state, Asks Govt. Not To Take Coercive Action October 15, 2022
- BSF says it shot down 7 out of 191 drones for illegally crossing Indo-Pak border October 15, 2022
- Government says “trust us” with data but must a democracy be expected to trust the government? #PrivacyNama2022 October 14, 2022
- Health tech firms resist Health Data Management Policy, demand self-regulation instead October 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login