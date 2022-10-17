Allahabad High Court plea challenges use of facial recognition in Kanpur university

What’s the news: Allahabad High Court has sought a reply of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea alleging that the use of facial recognition to record the attendance of Kanpur university staff is a violation of people’s right to privacy. Dr. Suvijna Awasthi, staff member at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, challenged a university order that required biometrics of teaching and non-teaching staff for attendance and payment of salary records. “It has been argued that taking bio-metrics to the extent of facial recognition would impinge upon the right of privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and it would also expose the incumbent to leakage of personal data,” observed the court order. Accordingly, the Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi has also sought a response of the University administration for the…

