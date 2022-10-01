AI Law and Policy Diploma Course (CCG-NLUD) 2022 #Ad

The Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi is excited to announce the first edition of the AI Law and Policy Diploma Course – an 8 month online diploma course curated and delivered by expert academics and researchers at CCG and NLU Delhi. The Course is an exciting opportunity to learn the legal, public policy, socio-political and economic contours of AI systems and their implications on our society and its governance. The course provides students the opportunity to interact with and learn from renowned policy practitioners and experienced professionals in the domain of technology law and policy. The course will commence in October 2022 and end in May 2023. Registration for the course is now open and will close by 3rd October 2022 11:59 PM IST.

About the Centre

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi (CCG) was established in 2013 to ensure that Indian legal education establishments engage more meaningfully with information technology law and policy and contribute to improved governance and policy making. CCG is the only academic research centre dedicated to undertaking rigorous academic research on information technology law and policy in India and in a short span of time has become a leading institution in Asia. CCG uses its academic and policy research to engage meaningfully with policy making in India by participating in public consultations, contributing to parliamentary committees and other consultation groups, and holding seminars and workshops for capacity building of different stakeholders in the digital rights domain.

CCG has built an extensive network and works with a range of international academic institutions and policy organisations. These include the United Nations Development Programme, Law Commission of India, NITI Aayog, various Indian government ministries and regulators, International Telecommunications Union, UNGA WSIS, Paris Call, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford University, Columbia University’s Global Freedom of Expression and Information Jurisprudence Project, the Hans Bredow Institute at the University of Hamburg, the Programme in Comparative Media Law and Policy at the University of Oxford, the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Singapore Management University’s Centre for AI and Data Governance. The Centre has also launched freely accessible online databases – Privacy Law Library (PLL) and High Court Tracker (HCT) to track privacy jurisprudence across the country and the globe in order to help researchers and other interested stakeholders learn more about privacy regulation and case law.

About the Course

The Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi invites applications for an online Diploma Course on Artificial Intelligence Law and Policy.

The course will engage with key themes in the interaction of artificial intelligence with law and policy including implications of AI on our society, emerging use cases of AI and related opportunities and challenges, domestic and global approaches to AI governance, ethics in AI, the application of data protection principles to AI systems, and AI discrimination and bias. Students will be exposed to proposed legislation and policy frameworks on artificial intelligence in India and globally, international policy developments, current uses of AI technology and emerging challenges.

This course will equip students with the necessary understanding and knowledge required to effectively navigate the rapidly evolving space of AI law and policy, and assess the contemporary developments.

Course objectives and learning outcomes

The course aims to ensure that students are:

The students of the course will be introduced to AI technology and will become cognisant of its opportunities and challenges, and its potential impacts on society, individuals and the law. The course will provide an overview of the interactions between AI and Law and delve into the current domestic and international frameworks which seek to govern AI technology. The students will be equipped to navigate the interaction between AI and ethics, and consider the ethical principles within which the use of AI technologies are being situated. They will be provided with a breakdown of the ethical principles which have emerged surrounding the use of AI. Students will become familiar with the regional and international policy processes which surround AI technology and the role of intergovernmental organisations in AI governance. Students will be equipped with knowledge of data protection principles and their interaction with AI systems. Students will delve into problems surrounding AI discrimination and explore how bias creeps into AI systems at various stages, and the implications that this may have upon individuals and our society. The students will become conversant with global practices, and governance and regulatory frameworks around AI, focusing on multilateral processes which are currently underway as well as specific domestic approaches. The course also has a specialised module on AI in India, focusing upon the regulatory and governance framework around the deployment of AI systems. Students will also become familiar with the novel use of AI in India, including the use of AI systems for FRT as well as its use in judicial systems. The students will explore the emerging application and use cases of AI technologies. Students will familiarise themselves with the new uses of AI technologies such as facial recognition, emotional recognition, predictive policing, AI use in workplaces, AI use in healthcare, etc. and consider how this may impact individuals and society.

For the detailed course outline please visit here

Time Commitment

We recommend students set aside an average of 4-8 hours per week for attending the scheduled monthly live online sessions on weekends and for completing the mandatory coursework (including viewing recorded lectures, any assessment exercises) and prescribed readings.

Eligibility

Lawyers/advocates, professionals involved in information technology, professionals in the corporate, industry, government, media, and civil society sector, technology policy professionals, academicians, and research scholars interested in the field of technology and information technology law and policy and under graduates from any discipline are well positioned to apply for the course.

Candidates having a 10+2 degree from any recognized board of education, with a minimum of 55% marks, are eligible to apply for this course.

There shall be no restriction as to age, nationality, gender, employment status in the admission process.

Seats Available

A total of 50 seats are available for the course.

Registration

Interested candidates may register for the course through the online link provided here.

Deadline

Last date to apply: 3rd October 2022 (11:59pm IST)

Course Fee

INR 90,000/- (all inclusive and non-refundable) to be paid at the time of registration.

Contact us

For inquiries please contact us at ccgcourse@nludelhi.ac.in with the subject line ‘CCG NLUD Diploma Course on AI Law and Policy’. Emails sent without the subject line ‘CCG NLUD Diploma Course on AI Law and Policy’ may go unnoticed.

