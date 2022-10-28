wordpress blog stats
Agenda: Future Of Tech // LIVE In Delhi, Nov 3, 2022

Agenda & speakers for Rest of World’s Future of Tech // LIVE Delhi event (Nov 3) presented in partnership w/ MediaNama – register to attend!

Published

Rest of World, in partnership with MediaNama, will be hosting the next installment of their Future of Tech // LIVE event series at The Claridges in Delhi, on the evening of November 3, 2022. These events aim to highlight the tech leaders, investors, policy makers and researchers shaping the way their countries are evolving thanks to the internet

This is an in-person event, with limited seating, so register here.

7:30 PM | The event will start with a panel discussion on tech policy, moderated by Rest of World’s South Asia Editor, Itika Sharma Punit. The panel, featuring Upasana Taku (Mobikwik), Arghya Sengupta (Vidhi Center for Legal Policy), Apar Gupta (Internet Freedom Foundation) and Raman Jit Singh Chima (Access Now) will take a close look at how the policies about internet businesses, privacy, and data that India creates today will define the country’s future in the coming decade.

8:15 PM | Next up, for the fireside chat, Rest of World’s Head of Operations, Eli Berger, will host Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur, author, and content creator who boasts of millions of followers across YouTube and Instagram, to dive deep into his experience creating content in India, covering everything from navigating the local policy environment to the role that global big tech apps play compared to local startups.

8:45 PM | The event will conclude with a lively dinner and reception, featuring equal parts networking and community-building.

And, again, don’t forget to register here — places are limited!

Pro tip: if you’re not familiar with Rest of World, consider signing up for their biweekly South Asia Newsletter here.

  • This event is being organised in partnership with MediaNama. When you sign up, your registration information will be with Rest of World and will be governed by their Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions
  • This is an advertisement for an event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here.

