Agenda: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA

We’re getting ready for our discussion on the latest Draft Telecommunications Bill in Delhi on Tuesday, next week. Details of the venue and discussion are mentioned below.

Date: October 18, 2022

Time: Session starts at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM)

Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre

This is an invite only event with limited capacity. Registrations are filling up fast, but we still have some spots left. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before 17th of October 2022.

Agenda:

Among other issues, we will discuss,

Licensing of telecommunications services

Implications of bringing OTT communication services under the ambit of telecommunication services

Understanding impact of Telecom Bill on messaging, customer care and other online services

How the Telecom Bill compares with the OTT regulation consultations done by TRAI

Understanding whether the “Same Service Same Rules” argument applies to telecom and online services

Impact on cloud services

Expansion of KYC Norms to online services and understanding the impact on privacy

Should content and carriage be regulated differently?

Powers of the DoT post the Telecom Bill

Power given to TRAI to regulate pricing of services

Impact of interception requirements under the Telecom Bill on the Internet, and checks and balances

Impact of Telecom Bill on Net Neutrality

Impact of Telecom Bill on Internet Shutdowns and it can be improved to incorporate past regulations

Global norms and best practices for interception

Global trends for regulation of OTT services

You may recommend other issues in the Draft Telecom Bill for us to consider in the application form. We also published a reading list yesterday, you can access it here.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 17, 2022.

