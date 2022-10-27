983 SIMs deactivated by Haryana police to curb cyber crime in Nuh region

What’s the news: As many as 983 SIMs were deactivated by the Nuh police in Haryana after identifying 1,500 numbers involved in fraudulent activity near Aravalli forest region, reported Hindustan Times. As per the report, the police launched a massive crackdown in 40 villages that were determined to be “cyber crime hotspots.” Officials analysed data from several SIM cards to identify at least 10,000 suspicious mobile phone numbers active around these villages. These numbers were forwarded to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID), which then narrowed down this number over the past week. The whole exercise started two months ago, Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, told HT. Police following ASTR model: The SIMs, allegedly sourced from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Nagaland, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, were used by several gangs in Nuh for “honey trapping”,…

