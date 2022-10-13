Sensitive data of 1.2 million cardholders leaked on a Russian-speaking dark web forum called BidenCash, reported CloudSEK. The breach was discovered by CloudSEK's "contextual AI digital risk platform XVigil" on October 6, 2022. "Approximately 508000 debit cards were breached with 414000 records of Visa payment network. This was followed by Mastercard", said CloudSEK's website. It added that the top three affected banks were American Express US Consumer, Finserv Solutions LLC and State Bank of India. CloudSEK shared a screenshot of the advertisement for sale put up by the hacker. [caption id="attachment_170096" align="aligncenter" width="801"] Source: cloudsek.com[/caption] Not the first data breach on BidenCash On June 15, 2022, CloudSEK identified a database of 7.9 million cards and associated personally identifiable details being advertised on BidenCash for free. Adding to this the recent leak of 1.2 million cardholders takes the total number of…
Data of 1.2 million Cardholders leaked, Including SBI, American Express, Finserv Customers
Data leak of sensitive information affected Visa and Mastercard networks, and customers of major banks are now at risk of phishing and fraud
