Online gaming platform WinZO has moved the Delhi High Court against Google for its recently updated policy, which allows 'real money' games such as Rummy and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) to be hosted on the Play Store on a pilot basis. WinZO argues that this policy is 'discriminatory' as other real money 'games of skill' such as chess are still not allowed on the Google Play Store in India. The update to the policy was announced on September 7, according to WinZO's press release and it comes into effect starting September 28, 2022, for a period of one year. "WinZO seeks an injunction restraining Google from implementing its revised Playstore policy. And a ruling that Google must change its policy to allow all apps offering games of skill on its Playstore and not just a select few," a statement released…
WinZO Sues Google in Delhi HC For ‘Discriminatory’ Practices in its Policy on Real Money Games
Indian mobile gaming company WinZO has sued Google for “discriminartory practices” for allowing only Rummy and DFS games on its PlayStore
