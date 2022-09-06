India lost to Pakistan in an Asia Cup cricket match on September 4th. Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch during the match, inviting trolling on Twitter. A few hours later, the Indian bowler's Wikipedia page was edited to indicate that he had Khalistani affiliations. Now, 'Wikipedia executives' have been summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to explain how and why this happened, reports Economic Times (and a host of similar reports by other dailies). The executives will also be expected to share how they plan to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform. A panel led by MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma was reportedly set to meet the Wikipedia executives yesterday. On the flip side, Newslaundry reports that the Ministry had emailed the Wikimedia Foundation—the parent non-profit of Wikipedia—citing sections 3(1)(b) and 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021.…
News
‘Wikipedia Executives’ Questioned by MeitY Over ‘Khalistani’ Edits Made to Arshdeep Singh’s Page
However, many said that this shows that the ministry (MeitY) does not understand how editing and content creation actually works on Wikipedia
Latest Headlines
- ‘Wikipedia Executives’ Questioned by MeitY Over ‘Khalistani’ Edits Made to Arshdeep Singh’s Page September 6, 2022
- CCI Approves PayU’s $4.7 Bn Acquisition of BillDesk, India’s 2nd Largest ‘Internet Buyout’ September 6, 2022
- Thailand amends regulations on crypto ads as it tightens oversight on digital assets September 6, 2022
- Why the UK competition watchdog wants to investigate Microsoft’s Activision deal September 6, 2022
- ‘Free Speech Alternative’ Parler Comes Back to Play Store With New Content Moderation Features in Tow September 6, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login