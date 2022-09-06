‘Wikipedia Executives’ Questioned by MeitY Over ‘Khalistani’ Edits Made to Arshdeep Singh’s Page

India lost to Pakistan in an Asia Cup cricket match on September 4th. Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch during the match, inviting trolling on Twitter. A few hours later, the Indian bowler's Wikipedia page was edited to indicate that he had Khalistani affiliations. Now, 'Wikipedia executives' have been summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to explain how and why this happened, reports Economic Times (and a host of similar reports by other dailies). The executives will also be expected to share how they plan to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform. A panel led by MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma was reportedly set to meet the Wikipedia executives yesterday. On the flip side, Newslaundry reports that the Ministry had emailed the Wikimedia Foundation—the parent non-profit of Wikipedia—citing sections 3(1)(b) and 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021.…

