This video, from a briefing we hosted on September 22, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the implications of Google Play Store's latest policy changes on Indian companies: https://youtu.be/SaowAz0mWaA What we have covered Through this discussion, we examined: What are the major concessions to Play Store policies announced by Google in recent months and who can benefit from it? What is User Choice Billing and will it actually address developer concerns? What led to Google allowing real money gaming apps in India? Which gaming companies will benefit from this pilot? How have Play Store commissions changed over the years? History of Google Play’s issues in India and how Indian companies have shaped Play Store policies over the years What other developer concerns are yet to be addressed How will the recent changes impact the CCI investigation into the Play Store?…
Video: What Google Play Store's Latest Policy Changes Mean for Indian Companies September 23, 2022
Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2022; October 6, 7 & 11 #Ad September 22, 2022
Indian Telecommunications Bill 2022: What the draft says on Licensing, Registration, Authorisation and Spectrum September 22, 2022
Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022: What are the government's powers to intercept messages and suspend internet? September 22, 2022
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flags concentration risk from Big Tech among major concerns September 22, 2022
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
