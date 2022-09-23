Video: What Google Play Store’s Latest Policy Changes Mean for Indian Companies

This video, from a briefing we hosted on September 22, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the implications of Google Play Store's latest policy changes on Indian companies: https://youtu.be/SaowAz0mWaA What we have covered Through this discussion, we examined: What are the major concessions to Play Store policies announced by Google in recent months and who can benefit from it? What is User Choice Billing and will it actually address developer concerns? What led to Google allowing real money gaming apps in India? Which gaming companies will benefit from this pilot? How have Play Store commissions changed over the years? History of Google Play’s issues in India and how Indian companies have shaped Play Store policies over the years What other developer concerns are yet to be addressed How will the recent changes impact the CCI investigation into the Play Store?…

