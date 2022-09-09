What's the news: On September 8, the United States (US) government outlined six principles aimed at enhancing competition and platform accountability in the tech sector. The principles were released following a meeting between Biden administration officials and technology experts, in which the harms that tech platforms cause and the need for greater accountability were discussed, the White House said in a press release. "Although tech platforms can help keep us connected, create a vibrant marketplace of ideas, and open up new opportunities for bringing products and services to market, they can also divide us and wreak serious real-world harms. The rise of tech platforms has introduced new and difficult challenges, from the tragic acts of violence linked to toxic online cultures, to deteriorating mental health and wellbeing, to basic rights of Americans and communities worldwide suffering from the rise of tech platforms…
News
What Are the Six New Principles that Will Shape US Tech Policy Going Forward?
The US government on September 8 outlined six principles aimed at “enhancing competition and tech platform accountability”.
Latest Headlines
- RBI Will Issue Whitelist of Lending Apps Allowed On Google Play and Apple App Store: Finance Ministry September 9, 2022
- What Are the Six New Principles that Will Shape US Tech Policy Going Forward? September 9, 2022
- Exclusive: Behaviour and protest monitoring a part of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation’s surveillance tender September 9, 2022
- Supreme Court Issues Notice in Tamil Nadu Government’s Challenge to Quashing of ‘Online Gaming’ Ban September 9, 2022
- J&K police floats tenders to branch out its CCTV surveillance network September 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login