The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on August 11 announced that it is exploring rules to crack down on harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security and is seeking public comments on the same. "Specifically, the Commission invites comment on whether it should implement new trade regulation rules or other regulatory alternatives concerning the ways in which companies (1) collect, aggregate, protect, use, analyze, and retain consumer data, as well as (2) transfer, share, sell, or otherwise monetize that data in ways that are unfair or deceptive," the FTC notice stated. "Firms now collect personal data on individuals at a massive scale and in a stunning array of contexts. The growing digitization of our economy—coupled with business models that can incentivize endless hoovering up of sensitive user data and a vast expansion of how this data is used—means that potentially…
Why the US FTC wants to crack down on big tech data collection and how does it plan to do so
The FTC announced that it is exploring rules to crack down on harmful commercial surveillance and is seeking public comments on the same
