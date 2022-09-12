UP’s Cyber Crime wing has unearthed pan-India frauds worth Rs 4,200 cr with links to China, a senior police official said in a PTI report published by TOI. Why it matters: In April this year, the UP Police Cyber Cell claimed to have busted an “online fraud nexus” worth Rs 3000 cr with links to China. They claimed this involved scamming people through instant lending apps and duping people by promising them part-time jobs. “But now their connection has also been established in frauds on the pretext of cryptocurrency trading through bogus and fake websites,” taking the total “estimated value” of frauds to Rs 4,200 cr, Triveni Singh, UP Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police told PTI. Modus Operandi of crypto scammers Scammers create “fake websites and apps for crypto trading and lure investors into investing money in return for huge…
UP Police discovers Chinese-linked frauds worth Rs 4,200 cr, says official: Know more
The state police’s Cyber Crime Cell claims that online frauds were executed using bogus websites, with money transferred through crypto exchanges
UP Police discovers Chinese-linked frauds worth Rs 4,200 cr, says official: Know more September 12, 2022
