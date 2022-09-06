Why the UK competition watchdog wants to investigate Microsoft’s Activision deal

"Microsoft is 1 of 3 large companies, together with Sony and Nintendo, that have led the market for gaming consoles for the past 20 years with limited entries from new rivals. Activision Blizzard has some of the world’s best-selling and most recognisable gaming franchises, such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. The CMA is concerned that if Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard it could harm rivals, including recent and future entrants into gaming, by refusing them access to Activision Blizzard games or providing access on much worse terms," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated on September 1 following its initial investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision. Earlier in January 2022, Microsoft announced that it wants to acquire Activision Blizzard for a record $68.7 billion, by far the biggest deal in gaming. CMA believes that the deal "could substantially…

