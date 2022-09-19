wordpress blog stats
Uber systems hacked by 18-year old in a ‘major breach’? Here’s what we know so far

Published

What happened: On September 15, New York Times reported that Uber was investigating a cybersecurity breach and took several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline as a precaution. Uber later that day confirmed the development with a tweet and said that it is investigating the incident:

Why does this matter: Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs who corresponded with the alleged hacker, told The Times that “this is a total compromise” and the hackers “pretty much have full access to Uber.” If this turns out to be true, it would be a major breach of the ride-hailing giant that provides millions of rides per day and stores sensitive customer details.

What has been compromised: According to cybersecurity experts who spoke with the alleged hacker, the breach appears to have compromised various internal systems of Uber including its Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform accounts, which would give the hacker access to the company’s source code, internal email, etc. Uber’s latest update on September 16, however, said that there is no evidence of sensitive user data being compromised:

“I announce I am a hacker”: The hacker, who claims to be an 18-year-old who did it because Uber had weak security, compromised a worker’s Slack account and sent a message that read: “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.” The message also listed several internal databases that were allegedly compromised, NYT stated. The hacker also added a hashtag saying that Uber underpays its drivers. Until Uber took its Slack system offline, many in the company thought it was a joke and interacted with the message, the Washington Post reported.

How was the hack carried out: In Uber’s case it appears that the hacker had the password of a worker in the company and then sent a push notification for multi-factor authentication to the worker’s phone, getting them to accept it by claiming to be an IT person at the company.

With this, the hacker accessed Uber’s VPN and subsequently connected with the company’s corporate intranet, allowing him access to sensitive files, one of which had an admin password to log into Thycotic: a privileged access management (PAM) tool that controlled access to other software used by the company such as AWS and Google Cloud, The Verge explained.

This type of hack is usually referred to as social engineering, which is defined as “the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information.” Social engineering hacks are notorious because they can be used to target companies that otherwise have strong security systems.

For a more detailed explanation of how the hack was carried out, here’s a thread by cybersecurity researcher Bill Demirkapi:

Not Uber’s first major hack: Back in October 2016, hackers stole information about 57 million driver and rider accounts and demanded $100,000 from Uber to delete the data. While Uber made the payment, it didn’t disclose the breach for more than a year.

