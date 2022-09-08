The Karnataka High Court will next hear Twitter's challenge to 39 blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000) on September 26th. A single-Judge Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit permitted Twitter to file a rejoinder within ten days of submitting a copy to the Union. The first hearing on July 26th was postponed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unwell. Why it matters: Twitter's Writ Petition filed at the Karnataka High Court in July challenges the validity of 39 Union-issued Section 69A blocking orders. Describing them as 'procedurally and substantively deficient' the microblogging platform argued that the orders threatened the free speech rights of its 'citizen-users', requesting that they be struck down. This marks a lone instance of a company—whether foreign or Indian—challenging the Indian…
Twitter-Union Standoff on Section 69A Orders: Next hearing on September 26th, says Karnataka HC
September 8, 2022
- The UK’s Tryst With Post-Brexit Tech Policy: The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill September 8, 2022
- Google Play to allow rummy and fantasy sports apps on a pilot basis: here’s all you need to know September 8, 2022
- Flipkart liable for selling product over MRP despite being an intermediary, consumer commission rules September 8, 2022
- California rolls out ‘Licence Raj’ to regulate digital assets in the State with new bill September 7, 2022
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
