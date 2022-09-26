As the hearing on its writ petition continued in the Karnataka High Court today, Twitter argued that the Union government did not follow proper legal procedures while asking the social media platform to block certain accounts on its platforms. Twitter said that it is not against taking down content, but also reiterated that proper procedure should be followed. Background: Twitter challenged 39 of the 1474 URLs that were asked to be blocked by the Central Government under Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) in 10 different blocking orders. During the last hearing on September 8th, the one-Judge Bench of Justice Krishna J. Dixit permitted Twitter to file a rejoinder to the Indian government's statement of objections to the original writ petition. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of…
Indian government did not follow Procedure While Issuing Blocking Directions: Twitter to Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court continued hearing a petition by Twitter India challengeing content blocking orders under IT Act Section 69 (A)
