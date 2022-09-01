Why Apple App Store allowed Trump’s Truth Social app but Google Play Store won’t

Google hasn't yet approved Trump's Truth Social app for distribution on Android via its Play Store because of insufficient content moderation, Axios reported on August 30. An unnamed source told Axios that Google's concerns relate to content such as physical threats and incitements to violence. And, "because Truth Social isn't available on Android operating systems, around 44% of U.S. smartphone users can't download it," Axios added. As an example of such type of content, Axios cited a response to a post from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn from an account called "TheVictim24," which reads: "It's be nice if you people weren't just okay with the military and police stage a rebellion and framing civilians. Zero people trust the police and if the military comes in, we'll kill them. Someone admit this nation needs to be nuked because it's satanic.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.