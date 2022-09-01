Google hasn't yet approved Trump's Truth Social app for distribution on Android via its Play Store because of insufficient content moderation, Axios reported on August 30. An unnamed source told Axios that Google's concerns relate to content such as physical threats and incitements to violence. And, "because Truth Social isn't available on Android operating systems, around 44% of U.S. smartphone users can't download it," Axios added. As an example of such type of content, Axios cited a response to a post from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn from an account called "TheVictim24," which reads: "It's be nice if you people weren't just okay with the military and police stage a rebellion and framing civilians. Zero people trust the police and if the military comes in, we'll kill them. Someone admit this nation needs to be nuked because it's satanic.…
News
Why Apple App Store allowed Trump’s Truth Social app but Google Play Store won’t
Google hasn’t yet approved Trump’s Truth Social app for distribution on Play Store because of insufficient content moderation
Latest Headlines
- Why Apple App Store allowed Trump’s Truth Social app but Google Play Store won’t September 1, 2022
- MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma Takes On Temporary Additional Charge of DoT Secretary September 1, 2022
- Tamil Nadu govt floats tender for cyber labs for the Cyber Crime Wing September 1, 2022
- The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput September 1, 2022
- Former Big Boss Contestant Kamal Rashid Khan Arrested For His Tweets by Mumbai Police August 31, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login