What's the news: The Centre on September 9 released the fourth amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2022 that now includes a separate section on digital rights management (DRM) system. The government invited comments on the same from stakeholders by October 7. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), a DRM is "a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media." It prevents unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restricts the ways consumers in which a consumer may copy purchased content. "DRM products were developed in response to the rapid increase in online piracy of commercially marketed material, which proliferated through the widespread use of peer-to-peer file exchange programs," said TRAI in a press release. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day…
In attempt to prevent piracy online, TRAI to introduce DRM via Interconnections Regulations
India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, issues an amendment to Telecommunications Interconnections Regulation to include digital rights management (DRM)
