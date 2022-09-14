In attempt to prevent piracy online, TRAI to introduce DRM via Interconnections Regulations

What's the news: The Centre on September 9 released the fourth amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2022 that now includes a separate section on digital rights management (DRM) system. The government invited comments on the same from stakeholders by October 7. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), a DRM is "a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media." It prevents unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restricts the ways consumers in which a consumer may copy purchased content. "DRM products were developed in response to the rapid increase in online piracy of commercially marketed material, which proliferated through the widespread use of peer-to-peer file exchange programs," said TRAI in a press release. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.