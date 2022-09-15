MeitY and Meta collaboration to fund Indian startups in XR Tech The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is collaborating with Meta Platforms to fund 40 startups working in the extended reality space with Rs. 20 lakh each. The funding program includes a “Grand Challenge” in which working prototypes will have to be demonstrated. [Read more] Revealing personal account data under RTI a violation of privacy, say banks A group of four major banks have told the Supreme Court that revealing sensitive customer and business information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is a violation of privacy. A 2015 decision obliged the central bank RBI to disclose ‘financial information’ related to public and private banks. [Read more] Reuters fails to stop lawsuit against selling data in California Looks like tech companies aren’t the only ones in the…
TLDR: MeitY and Meta, XR tech, India’s tech policy, Amazon, Flipkart, Reuters, data monetization, more
A quick roundup of the latest news and developments in tech policy from India and around the world
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
