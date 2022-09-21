TLDR: Fintech, Gaming and gambling, GST on crypto, Texas social media law, Iran, Apple, WhatsApp

PM Modi wants fintech to earn ‘trust’: Reports quote Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Global Fintech fest, where he said that fintech was all about being “inventive” and spotlighted his government’s support to the sector, albeit without going into anything specific about how “security, safety, and reliability” are to be improved. [Read more] Pressure group for capping gambling entry fees: Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an influential ‘nationalist’ association, is batting for a cap of ticket price for entering real money gaming online. This is supposedly to bring down harms such as addiction, suicide, and indebtedness, and comes amid calls for regulation of the space. [Read more] Lending apps must show links to banks or NBFC: Google has updated its policies on Play Store, requiring lending and credit aggregating apps to clearly display their link to a bank or NBFC.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.