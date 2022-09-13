TLDR: Big Tech, Apple, Google, Amazon, European Commission, Flipkart, social media addiction, more

Big Tech’s big $95 billion lobbying push to ‘kill Bill’! Big Tech companies Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon are reportedly pushing to kill off the American Innovation and Choice Online Act since 2021, which has gone further than any U.S. legislation on curbing the market dominance of these companies. Since 2021, these companies have spent over $95 billion in lobbying attempts to “derail” the legislation, with crunch time approaching alongside the Midterm polls. [Read more] Amazon India sees revenue grow, regulations a challenge Reports based on Tofler’s analysis say that Amazon India’s marketplace, logistics, and payments revenue increased by 32% while its losses in the marketplace segment came down by 23% in the financial year 2021-22. Regulations are the biggest headwinds for the e-commerce giant in India, with the tilt being towards domestic businesses. [Read more] NGOs flay Amazon’s attempted…

