Big Tech’s big $95 billion lobbying push to ‘kill Bill’! Big Tech companies Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon are reportedly pushing to kill off the American Innovation and Choice Online Act since 2021, which has gone further than any U.S. legislation on curbing the market dominance of these companies. Since 2021, these companies have spent over $95 billion in lobbying attempts to “derail” the legislation, with crunch time approaching alongside the Midterm polls. [Read more] Amazon India sees revenue grow, regulations a challenge Reports based on Tofler’s analysis say that Amazon India’s marketplace, logistics, and payments revenue increased by 32% while its losses in the marketplace segment came down by 23% in the financial year 2021-22. Regulations are the biggest headwinds for the e-commerce giant in India, with the tilt being towards domestic businesses. [Read more] NGOs flay Amazon’s attempted…
TLDR: Big Tech, Apple, Google, Amazon, European Commission, Flipkart, social media addiction, more
Our quick roundup of the top news and developments in tech policy from India and around the world
- TLDR: Big Tech, Apple, Google, Amazon, European Commission, Flipkart, social media addiction, more September 13, 2022
- UP Police discovers Chinese-linked frauds worth Rs 4,200 cr, says official: Know more September 12, 2022
- Ministry of Defence to sharpen drone imaging for land surveys, releases white paper for comments September 12, 2022
- RBI ‘Alert List’ names 34 unauthorised forex apps, users may get booked for transactions September 12, 2022
- India asks cab aggregators like Ola, Uber to adopt self-regulatory measures September 12, 2022
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
