What's the news: To "monitor" the activities of Telangana Public Service Commission aspirants, the government body will capture fingerprint, iris and facial recognition data of around 25.80 lakh candidates across the state. As many as 1,07,600 CCTVs and 43,400 biometric devices will be set up across approximately 8,530 examination centres to "make the process robust." According to a tender released by the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), the objective of the project is to induct "transparency and accountability in the examination process." Why it matters: Over the years, use of surveillance technology has increased in India. Already, Jammu and Kashmir police has issued tenders that imply the introduction of such technologies in government policing. Similarly, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reported use of facial recognition in education. Now, the latter intends to use these systems to collect information…
Soon, Telangana’s aspiring civil servants must provide biometrics for recruitment exams
Facial recognition, biometric, and persona information of civil service exam candidates will be recorded to prevent malpractices during exams in Telangana
