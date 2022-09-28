Tamil Nadu Passes Ordinance To Ban Online ‘Gambling’ Games Despite HC Striking Down Previous Ban

The Tamil Nadu cabinet approved an ordinance banning online 'gambling' games, which will soon be approved by Governor T.N. Ravi, a government press release said. It added that to advise the government on this matter, a committee headed by Justice K. Chandru had submitted its report, which was placed before the cabinet on the same day. This article by Moneycontrol states that the report recommended "prohibition of these games as well as advertisements encouraging people to play them". The government press release also stated that a survey was conducted by the department of education regarding the impact of online games and comments were received from the general public via emails and consultation meetings with stakeholders. Then an "emergency law" was prepared and presented before the cabinet on 29th August 2022. After going through some refinement, the law was finally approved…

