What’s the news: The Supreme Court on September 6 directed the counsel of the Union of India (UoI) to write to chief secretaries of states where offences have been registered under the struck down Section 66A of the IT Act and called for immediate "remedial measures." A two-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) U. U. Lalit and Justice S. Ravindra Bhat heard an application by the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) about the non-implementation of court directions issued in the Shreya Singhal v. the UoI judgement in 2015. Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Sanjay Parikh provided instances from various states where the concerned provision has been being invoked so far. “It is a matter of serious concern that despite pronouncement of this court, offences under 66A are still being considered. In the circumstances we have asked Mr.…
Supreme Court calls for immediate remedial measures against Section 66A cases
Petitioners say to the Supreme Court that despite being struck down, police are filing cases under Section 66A of the IT Act
