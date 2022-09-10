Supreme Court Issues Notice to the Indian Government In Plea Challenging Internet Shutdowns for Exams

What’s the news: The Supreme Court on September 9 issued notice to the Indian government in a petition filed by the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) challenging the imposition of Internet shutdowns to prevent cheating in examinations in five states. Viewed by MediaNama, the SFLC plea detailed Internet shutdowns in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal. Advocate Vrinda Grover argued that the shutdown orders circulated in these regions did not comply with the guidelines issued in the Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India (2020) Supreme Court judgement. “Digital India is only possible because of the immense talent that India produces. We cannot have [the] world's leading companies be run by Indians while we continue shutting down the Internet. The SC and MEITY [Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology] are very clear that cheating in examinations is not a…

