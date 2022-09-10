What’s the news: The Supreme Court on September 9 issued notice to the Indian government in a petition filed by the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) challenging the imposition of Internet shutdowns to prevent cheating in examinations in five states. Viewed by MediaNama, the SFLC plea detailed Internet shutdowns in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal. Advocate Vrinda Grover argued that the shutdown orders circulated in these regions did not comply with the guidelines issued in the Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India (2020) Supreme Court judgement. “Digital India is only possible because of the immense talent that India produces. We cannot have [the] world's leading companies be run by Indians while we continue shutting down the Internet. The SC and MEITY [Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology] are very clear that cheating in examinations is not a…
News
Supreme Court Issues Notice to the Indian Government In Plea Challenging Internet Shutdowns for Exams
The PIL filed by SFLC at the Supreme Court challenges Internet shutdowns in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal.
Latest Headlines
- Supreme Court Issues Notice to the Indian Government In Plea Challenging Internet Shutdowns for Exams September 10, 2022
- RBI Will Issue Whitelist of Lending Apps Allowed On Google Play and Apple App Store: Finance Ministry September 9, 2022
- What Are the Six New Principles that Will Shape US Tech Policy Going Forward? September 9, 2022
- Exclusive: Behaviour and protest monitoring a part of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation’s surveillance tender September 9, 2022
- Supreme Court Issues Notice in Tamil Nadu Government’s Challenge to Quashing of ‘Online Gaming’ Ban September 9, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login