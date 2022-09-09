The Supreme Court issued notice in the Tamil Nadu government's challenge to the Madras High Court's August 2021 verdict that struck down its online 'gaming' ban today. A two-Judge Bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath listed the matter for after ten weeks from now. The respondents—online gaming platform Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd. & Anr—were granted four weeks to file a counter affidavit. Why it matters: Tamil Nadu has witnessed rising numbers of online gambling-related suicides over the last few years. There exists a regulatory vacuum both at the Central and State level when it comes to mitigating these harms—a gap that Tamil Nadu's ban perhaps aims to fill. However, the all-encompassing nature of these bans—notably enforced across South Indian states of late with limited success—raises questions on whether they are effective tools to regulate the sector with. With gambling-related…
Supreme Court Issues Notice in Tamil Nadu Government's Challenge to Struck Down Online 'Gaming' Ban
Supreme Court issues notice in Tamil Nadu government’s challenge to the striking down of its ban on online gambling and gaming by Madras HC
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
