Update on September 6: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 02 released detailed guidelines to govern digital lending. This is a follow-up the framework announced on August 10 (original story below). What's new? Applicable to new loans and new customers immediately: The instructions are applicable to "existing customers availing fresh loans" and to "new customers getting onboarded" starting September 2, RBI noted. December deadline for existing loans: RBI has given regulated entities time till November 30, 2022, to put in place adequate systems and processes to ensure that existing digital loans are also in compliance with the guidelines. Does not change existing obligations: "It is reiterated that outsourcing arrangements entered by Regulated Entities (REs) with a Lending Service Provider (LSP)/ Digital Lending App (DLA) does not diminish the REs’ obligations and they shall continue to conform to the extant guidelines…
News
Summary: What are RBI’s new rules for digital lending apps and service providers?
The RBI released a new regulatory framework to govern digital lending including lending through online platforms and mobile apps
Latest Headlines
- Summary: What are RBI’s new rules for digital lending apps and service providers? September 6, 2022
- ED Raids Paytm, Cashfree, Paytm September 5, 2022
- Google Play to allow alternative billing systems in India: here are some unanswered questions September 5, 2022
- US’s new bill to make Google, Facebook pay for digital news content: takeaways for India September 5, 2022
- IT Ministry releases security guidelines for mobile devices and services for public consultation September 5, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login