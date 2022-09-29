Streaming companies continue to comply with grievance disclosures under IT Rules, 2021 even when not legally required

Major social media companies have been publishing grievances they receive under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 for more than a year now. It is starting to seem like major over-the-top (OTT) platforms are now following suit. As many as 11 grievances were received by Netflix in August 2022 as per the disclosure made by the company. Netflix said that it disposed of six complaints whereas five of them are pending disposal, according to a copy of the report published by the company. The streaming platform had received 28 grievances in June 2022 but it is not clear as to what these complaints were about given that the nature of these complaints remains confidential. [caption id="attachment_169325" align="alignnone" width="880"] Source: Netflix[/caption] Furthermore, Netflix revealed that four of the six complaints it disposed of were not related…

